CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 23 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in January and February, brought to 1,741 the number of people whose deaths have been linked to the virus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020.
The deaths included five Laramie County women and five Fremont County residents, three men and two women.
Other deaths included three Park County residents, two women and one man, two Goshen County women and a Natrona County man and woman.
Also included in the fatalities were a Campbell County man, a Carbon County man, a Crook County woman, a Johnson County woman, a Lincoln County woman and a Uinta County man.
The announcement came the same day as department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell to 314, a decline of 251 from Monday.