Jake Johnson of Harold F. Johnson Masonry drills a hole in a pedestal that will hold the sculpture on the right titled “Earning His Oats” by Del Pettigrew on a recent morning at 17th Street and Capitol Avenue. State Sen. Tara Nethercott donated the statue for the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, and now 31 of 32 spaces for sculptures have been completed. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins and the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission have announced the date and time for an upcoming civic dedication of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project.

Everyone is invited to the event, which will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

