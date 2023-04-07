Jake Johnson of Harold F. Johnson Masonry drills a hole in a pedestal that will hold the sculpture on the right titled “Earning His Oats” by Del Pettigrew on a recent morning at 17th Street and Capitol Avenue. State Sen. Tara Nethercott donated the statue for the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, and now 31 of 32 spaces for sculptures have been completed. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins and the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission have announced the date and time for an upcoming civic dedication of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project.
Everyone is invited to the event, which will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
“In October 2021, when this project was launched, I hoped that we would someday have enough statues to line Capitol Avenue from the Capitol to the Depot,” Collins said. “It was a big dream, and I thought, if it happened, it would take several years.
“I could not imagine the generous support we would receive from the people of Cheyenne to make such a commitment to fill Capitol Avenue in less than one year,” he continued. “I’m very proud of what this city has done in such a short period.”
The celebration will take place on Capitol Avenue between 24th Street in front of the Capitol and 21st Street south of St. Mary’s Cathedral. It will include live entertainment, food trucks, guided tours and history presentations.
Those interested in participating as sponsors may contact Harvey Deselms at 307-214-5709 or deselmsart@aol.com.