WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming's entire congressional delegation has asked the federal government to defend itself against a lawsuit filed by environmental groups over 3,535 applications for permits to drill in the state and in New Mexico.

Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, who all are R-Wyo., expressed these views about the APD issuance, in their letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The correspondence was dated Thursday and released Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus