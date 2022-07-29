WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming's entire congressional delegation has asked the federal government to defend itself against a lawsuit filed by environmental groups over 3,535 applications for permits to drill in the state and in New Mexico.
Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, who all are R-Wyo., expressed these views about the APD issuance, in their letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The correspondence was dated Thursday and released Friday.
As the letter noted, on June 15, two conservation groups sued the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management in federal court in Washington. The plaintiffs said the oil and gas drilling permits violate environmental laws.
"At a time when the Biden administration is apparently concerned enough over the high price of gasoline at the pump to ask OPEC to increase production, this challenge seems extremely ill-timed," wrote the three members of Congress to Haaland. "However, the Biden administration's effort to eliminate production of oil and gas on federal lands suggests that this NGO challenge has a friendly audience." An NGO is a non-governmental organization.
"While the lawsuit contends that not enough analysis has taken place at the APD level, it is important to remember that state-level staff of the Bureau of Land Management diligently processed these APDs under the guidance and policies of the Biden Administration," wrote Barrasso, Cheney and Lummis.
Interior Department headquarters declined to comment on Friday, on behalf of both the agency and of BLM.