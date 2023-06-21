Kappa Kappa Gamma 5 - updated

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house is pictured on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Members of the sorority have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Casper challenging the admission of a transgender woman as a member.

 Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE – All of the defendants involved in the University of Wyoming Kappa Kappa Gamma civil lawsuit filed motions Tuesday to dismiss the case in federal district court.

This comes nearly four months after seven anonymous sorority members originally filed a complaint against Kappa Kappa Gamma, Fraternal Council President Mary Pat Rooney, Kappa Kappa Building Co. and Artemis Langford, the first transgender woman accepted into the sorority. The plaintiffs were seeking direct relief from the defendants for reasons spanning the alleged breach of their fiduciary duties, violating bylaws, standing rules and policies of the sorority and the actions of Langford outlined in the 70-page complaint.

