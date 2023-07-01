CHEYENNE – State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder has appointed three individuals to the new Charter School Authorizing Board.

Passed by the Legislature during the 2023 session, Wyoming Statute 21-3-302 takes effect July 1 and establishes the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board with a mission to approve high-quality public charter schools in the state. The board is composed of eight appointed individuals from across Wyoming.

