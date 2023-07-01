CHEYENNE – State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder has appointed three individuals to the new Charter School Authorizing Board.
Passed by the Legislature during the 2023 session, Wyoming Statute 21-3-302 takes effect July 1 and establishes the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board with a mission to approve high-quality public charter schools in the state. The board is composed of eight appointed individuals from across Wyoming.
Cindy DeLancey of Cheyenne, Joseph Feiler of Casper and Mitchell Schwab of Afton have been appointed by Degenfelder. They will be joined on the board by the chairman of the State Board of Education, or the chairman’s designee; three members who will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate; and the dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Education, or their designee.
"I am honored to appoint these members of Wyoming’s inaugural charter school authorizing board. Public charter schools are a critical tool to increasing school choice for students and their families," Degenfelder said in a news release.
DeLancey currently serves as the president of the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Heritage Foundation. She is a graduate of the University of Wyoming College of Law and has raised two children in the state's public education system.
Feiler is a career and technical education teacher with 35 years of experience in Natrona County School District 1 and a co-owner of Timberline Construction. In 2023, Feiler was inducted into the Wyoming Association of Career and Technical Education Hall of Fame.
Schwab is an attorney at Denali Law in Afton. He possesses deep expertise in charter school law, tax exempt bond financing, business planning, estate planning and real estate. He is a Wyoming native and has attended Wyoming public schools, as well as the University of Wyoming.