Republican state superintendent of public instruction candidates, from left, Brian Schroeder, Megan Degenfelder and Jennifer Zerba speak at a forum Monday in Lions Park. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Republican state superintendent of public instruction candidates, from left, Brian Schroeder, Megan Degenfelder and Jennifer Zerba speak at a forum Monday in Lions Park. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Megan Degenfelder, former chief policy officer for the Wyoming Department of Education, announced her candidacy for state superintendent of public instruction on Thursday, April 7. Courtesy
CASPER – Republican nominee for state superintendent of public instruction Megan Degenfelder came to Natrona County’s school board meeting on Monday to weigh in on the district’s book controversy, saying the books at issue aren’t appropriate for children.
Degenfelder stressed she supported local control and said the decision on library books lies with school boards. It was the first time Degenfelder had appeared at a Natrona County school board meeting to speak on the issue.
Since December, community members in Natrona County have come to the school board to complain about books in the Kelly Walsh High School library that they say are “pornographic.” The district learned on Friday that a copy of “Gender Queer” is also in the Natrona County High School library, according to a statement from the district.
A committee reviewed the books in question: “Gender Queer,” a graphic novel about the author’s explorations of gender identity and sexuality, and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves,” a resource guide for transgender individuals. The panel decided early last month to keep the books in Kelly Walsh High School.
Community members filed an appeal to challenge the decision last Thursday.
That means the school board itself will have to take a vote on whether or not to keep the books. Trustee Rita Walsh said she expects that vote will take place before the end of November.
Degenfelder, a Casper native, said she respects “local decision making and local control in all areas of government.” She also thinks the books aren’t suitable for minors and “an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds.”
“Explicit and arousing sexual graphics are not the best and only way to support our LGBTQ students,” she said. “There are many places for books such as ‘Gender Queer,’ and ‘Trans Bodies, Trans Selves’ to exist as resources for adult individuals.”
She ended her comments saying that she is ready to work with the school board to “navigate these difficult issues.”
Degenfelder faces Democrat Sergio Maldonado in the Nov. 8 general election.