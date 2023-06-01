CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder submitted a public comment opposing the federal Bureau of Land Management's new proposed rule regarding so-called conservation "use" of federal lands, a news release from the Wyoming Department of Education said.  

The release said Degenfelder knows from her career in the coal, oil and gas industry that any federal “non-use” has a direct negative impact on leasing and development of adjacent state lands, which will decrease the attractiveness and associated revenue generated to fund our public schools. In fiscal year 2021, state lands provided over $100 million to support public schools. Additionally, Wyoming typically receives over $500 million in federal mineral royalties from production on federal land within the state, which pays for education, as well as other state services. The proposed rule at hand jeopardizes education funding in Wyoming, the release said.

