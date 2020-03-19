CHEYENNE – Col. Barry F. Deibert has been chosen as the next commander of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing. He will assume command June 13.
Deibert will succeed Col. Justin Walrath, who has served as the wing commander since November 2017.
Deibert has served as the maintenance group commander since August 2018. He is responsible for oversight of all aircraft maintenance activities and operations of assigned subordinate units, to include the aircraft maintenance squadron and the maintenance operations flight.
Deibert joined the Wyoming Air National Guard in 1986. Prior assignments have included serving as an enlisted avionics system specialist and later commissioning as a pilot with the 187th Airlift Squadron.
Deibert has served on several overseas deployments in support of national defense efforts in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as stateside humanitarian missions. Deibert earned several national and state awards and decorations, including the Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with a bronze service star and the Air Force Achievement Medal.
The 153rd Airlift Wing is Wyoming’s sole Air National Guard wing and has a primary mission of providing combat airlift. The wing is also responsible for organizing, training and equipping a force capable of conducting effective and sustained operations in support of the nation, state and community.