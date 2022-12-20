...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect
Wednesday for brief periods of heavy snowfall and limited
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
A schematic of TerraPower’s proposed Natrium nuclear power plant. TerraPower/Courtesy via WyoFile
CASPER – In Kemmerer, the isolated Wyoming coal town positioned to become the first in the country to house a new type of nuclear reactor in place of its retiring power plant, word last week that the project was delayed didn’t come as much of a shock. The timeline was always ambitious.
And developer TerraPower’s decision in February to scrap its plans to source the specific fuel it will need from Russia, the world’s only commercial supplier, added yet another layer of risk.
“It is a little bit discouraging,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Robert King. “But, by the same token, things are still moving forward, and we have had some assurances that it will continue to move forward.”
TerraPower emphasized in its announcement, which was released to the public on Tuesday, that it would retain its government backing and intended to stick to its original construction schedule, which called for the plant to start operations in 2028.
The company still expects to apply for nuclear permits as planned and employ up to 2,000 temporary workers at the project site by the middle of the decade.
It just doesn’t expect to have the fuel to turn the reactor on until about 2030.
But TerraPower will uphold its earlier commitment to maintain employment for current Naughton Power Plant workers who want to make the jump to nuclear, even during the years when neither plant is running, according to a company spokesperson.
And as long as those jobs survive the delay, the prospect of a couple of extra years before the reactor starts up might bring some needed relief to a community scrambling, with limited resources, to ready itself for the thousands of interim and then long-term residents expected to arrive in the next several years.
“This could be a good thing,” said Brian Muir, Kemmerer’s city administrator.
The city of Kemmerer and the adjacent town of Diamondville have a combined population barely above 3,000. TerraPower alone could come close to doubling that, at least for a while.
The many companies that have taken an interest in Kemmerer since TerraPower revealed its decision in November 2021 – whether because they want to participate in the nuclear industry or because they were drawn by the community’s sudden visibility – could multiply its population by a factor of three, or five, or less, or more. Nobody is really sure, which complicates pretty much every decision its leaders are trying to make.
Especially when it comes to figuring out how much housing all those unconfirmed new residents will need.
“I think there’s more positives here than negatives,” Muir said. “When you’re doing project management and things like this, to have that little buffer in there is very helpful.”
Local leaders meet monthly with TerraPower and the companies it’s partnered with, Muir said.
They’re confident the project will succeed, even if getting there takes longer than expected.
They’re less confident in the future of the Kemmerer Mine – which supplies the two remaining coal-burning units at Naughton and may not survive its planned 2025 closure – and are still trying to pin down new customers to replace the lost demand.
Compared with Kemmerer’s coal miners, Muir is much less worried about the power plant workers planning to stick around through the transition.
“We need to really seize the moment here,” Muir said. “It’ll give us a lot more opportunities.”