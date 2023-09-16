Paraeducator Catherine Hamilton, far right, hosts a small reading group in a space that was formerly a custodial closet at Arp Elementary School in Cheyenne on May 2, 2023. From left, Wrigley Lott, 5, Isabella Funari, 6, and Maddox Osier, 5, read “Big and Little” together. Hamilton has worked at Arp for 14 years and this year was the first time she’s had her own space. “Thirteen years of classroom corners and hallways,” she recalls.
CHEYENNE — An “unusual” budget request for K-12 school facilities was presented to state lawmakers Thursday morning by state officials who said they are scrambling to add in delayed Most Cost Effective Remedy studies.
The Wyoming State Construction Department faced several obstacles as it and the School Facilities Commission struggled to put together a comprehensive budget to be submitted to the Joint Appropriations Committee and Gov. Mark Gordon by Nov. 1. This submission is to be considered as part of the 2025-26 biennium budget, which state lawmakers will approve early next year.
The current comprehensive report of the School Facilities Division’s budget for K-12 projects totals $342.3 million.
While the average Wyoming school building has a 7% Facility Condition Index score, which falls under the “good” category, the mission of the Construction Department is to focus on the 4% of schools within the state (roughly 21 buildings) that have a score of 31% or higher, putting them in the “consider renovation” category.
Laramie County School District 1 ranks top in the state with the highest capacity score of nearly 94%. Another capacity list in the School Facilities Division report, which broke down capacity rates by school, showed three LCSD1 elementary schools ranked at the top, with Arp Elementary School highest on the list.
Arp students are currently attending classes in the district’s Eastridge facility as they wait for their old school to be demolished and replaced.
John Tarter, chairman of the School Facilities Commission, said his group aimed to “take a bite out of the highest” and prioritized schools among both the condition and capacity categories. The budget request was split into 12 different categories, which included design, construction, demolition and other budget considerations.
In the budget request, LCSD1 is allocated approximately $3 million for design and $38.7 million for construction of a new elementary school. The budget did not specifically name what school (labeled as “New ES 2”) the money was for.
“The intent with all of these requests is to make sure that we’re covered in any scenario that might pop up,” Tarter said.
The design request portion of the budget was a “ballpark” estimate, state officials said, since LCSD1’s requested amount was contingent on final MCER determination. In previous years, MCER studies were already completed and part of the budget, but Jerry Vincent, director of the State Construction Department, said there was a delay in getting MCER studies finalized.
“That’s a little outside of where this select committee lands,” said Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper and co-chairman of the Select Committee on School Facilities. “Not having a remedy and just saying this is a ballpark ... it’s a little bit tougher.”
Tarter responded that the commission’s only other option was to not have a budget prepared, or have any identified school projects. Vincent also added there was pressure put on the state department by the Appropriations Committee to develop “a more meaningful way” of delivering the component project list for the budget request, or they would kill it.
Component projects, according to the budget report, “are intended to supplement major maintenance so as to prevent over-depletion of major maintenance funds that preserve district assets.”
It was a rough year for the Construction Department, Vincent said, with people putting a budget together for the first time, new MCER Facility Condition Index constraints on the $95 million allocated earlier this year, the new FCA/FCI process and no consolidated emergency rules.
“We’re looking at everything right now with two to three people,” Vincent said. “I saw this day (coming) in April.”
As for the LCSD1 MCER study, state officials acknowledged that the state’s largest K-12 school district by enrollment has three high schools with capacity issues and two elementary schools with the highest condition scores in the state.
“A lot of these projects were made with very high visibility,” Vincent said. “We’re working on these as we speak.”
After hearing testimony from both the State Construction Department and School Facilities Commission regarding the proposed budget, members of the select committee passed a motion to draft a budget bill to present at the committee’s next meeting in late October.
