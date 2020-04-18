CHEYENNE – Travelers, commuters and commercial drivers on Interstate 25 should plan for potential delays getting to their destinations starting Monday.
Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be starting roadwork that day between the Randall and Horse Creek interchanges, weather permitting.
The first phase of the project begins with isolated slab repairs on the southbound, right-side driving lane. Similar work will be completed on the northbound driving lane and the interstate on- and off-ramps in the project area.
Crews will attempt to limit both the length and duration of necessary lane closures during this phase of the work, but delays are likely, according to a WYDOT news release.
Along with lane closures, the project will see additional traffic control measures, including reduced speed limits and occasional full or partial ramp closures. Travelers should stay alert, slow down and obey all traffic signage through the work zone.
The second phase of this project, scheduled for later this summer, involves slab repair work on the southbound and northbound passing lanes, along with work in the median. This phase will likely take more time and will involve longer lane closures.
More information on the second phase will be released later this year.