GREEN RIVER – As members of the animal rights group Wyoming Against Gas Chambers wait for the abolishment of carbon monoxide to euthanize animals here, this city has encountered delays in receiving parts needed at the shelter in order to complete the transition. The project could be wrapped up later this year.

“We cannot offer a date when carbon monoxide will no longer be utilized in any euthanasia,” Reed Clevenger, city administrator, revealed in a Sept. 7 email, after saying in February the gas chamber was going to be abolished. “As we have been purchasing equipment and setting things up to safely make injection a more common means of euthanasia, more will need to be done. Once all the equipment is in place and the room set-up is complete, staff will still be evaluating each case with both options available until we are certain it is the right time to complete the transition.”

