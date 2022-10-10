ABOVE: Steps are being taken by the City Council to eliminate the gas chamber at Green River Animal Control. On the right is a rolling cage shelter officers use to transport sick and disabled animals to the gas chamber on the left. Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner
LEFT: Green River Animal Control has seen delays in permanently removing the gas chamber to euthanize animals. Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner
Green River City city administrator Reed Clevenger. File photo/courtesy photo
Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie met with then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr in 2020.
GREEN RIVER – As members of the animal rights group Wyoming Against Gas Chambers wait for the abolishment of carbon monoxide to euthanize animals here, this city has encountered delays in receiving parts needed at the shelter in order to complete the transition. The project could be wrapped up later this year.
“We cannot offer a date when carbon monoxide will no longer be utilized in any euthanasia,” Reed Clevenger, city administrator, revealed in a Sept. 7 email, after saying in February the gas chamber was going to be abolished. “As we have been purchasing equipment and setting things up to safely make injection a more common means of euthanasia, more will need to be done. Once all the equipment is in place and the room set-up is complete, staff will still be evaluating each case with both options available until we are certain it is the right time to complete the transition.”
Clevenger mentioned ongoing work with local veterinarians. “We have ordered and purchased parts that have been on long lead times due to sourcing issues plaguing all industries,” he said. “Now with most everything in, getting out of the summer months, where we are limited in staff for other projects, we will be coordinating the build out and repairs to the animal shelter that are needed.”
Police Chief Tom Jarvie noted the overall animal shelter situation in southwest Wyoming.
“While our shelter is not full, we continue to be contacted almost daily by other shelters or citizens from other municipalities wanting their animals placed in our shelter,” said Jarvie. “We often allow this with an out-of-town surrender fee in the case of individual pet owners or sheltering agreements with other entities.”
Jarvie pointed out this is only done when officials believe they can place that pet in a good home.
“I would encourage those who wish to have a positive influence on the lives of pets in our community to be actively engaged in supporting their local shelters,” he said. “There are many volunteer, fostering and adopting opportunities.”
Rock Springs
Rock Springs Animal Control administrative sergeant Amanda Salazar said its gas chamber was hardly ever utilized when she took over in July 2020.
“When I first came in, the girls told me how they don’t utilize the gas chamber very much,” Salazar explained. “It would be very rare to use it. They’d use it to put a difficult, feral cat down or a diseased squirrel.”
According to Salazar, by October 2020, Rock Springs councilman Tim Savage told her about a grant opportunity through the Humane Society of the U.S. for $3,000 that animal control administrators were able to obtain and get rid of the gas chamber. Salazar said that by Dec. 21, 2020, the gas chamber at the Rock Springs Animal Control was completely removed.
Animal control officers are using the injection method to euthanize animals and it “just takes one officer” to administer the injection, Salazar said. “There are cases when they help each other, especially if it involves a vicious dog.”
The area that housed the gas chamber at Rock Springs Animal Control is currently used to store necessities for animals, such as blankets and cat litter.
On Sept. 30, Clevenger said that the city of Green River got an offer from the humane society some time ago to remove the gas chamber.
“There was a lot of discussion on the issue,” said Clevenger. “At that time, our council began to get emails – tens of thousands – from (the) humane society and those who are pushing to get rid of the chamber.”
Clevenger stated that this resulted in further discussion at council meetings and officials were directed to get more information from staff, including local and regional entities and vets on safe practices.
He said that the building’s staff are currently working on parks and recreation issues. “Now that all the items are in, we are working with them to finish out the cabinets and rooms in the early November timeline.”
This is the third story of a three-part series, covering the removal of the animal shelter gas chamber in Green River. The Rocket Miner newspaper and website are affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.