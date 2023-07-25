Cody Nicholson

CHEYENNE – Cody Nicholson, one of three co-defendants allegedly involved in the fatal shooting earlier this year of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter.

Pending the outcome of a pre-sentence investigation, Nicholson will face two to three years in prison at sentencing. Assistant district attorney William Edelman also recommended that the 18-year-old defendant enter the Youthful Offender Treatment Program offered by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

