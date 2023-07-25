CHEYENNE – Cody Nicholson, one of three co-defendants allegedly involved in the fatal shooting earlier this year of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter.
Pending the outcome of a pre-sentence investigation, Nicholson will face two to three years in prison at sentencing. Assistant district attorney William Edelman also recommended that the 18-year-old defendant enter the Youthful Offender Treatment Program offered by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
If Nicholson can successfully complete that program, Edelman said, "the court would necessarily look favorably on a request to reduce his sentence to probation."
Nicholson owned the weapon that was allegedly fired by co-defendant Tirso Munguia, court documents indicated. Munguia, 19, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in May and has yet to receive a sentence or judgement. He is currently out on bond.
Nicholson and Munguia were in the back seat of the car on Jan. 9 when the 9mm handgun went off, striking Harrison, who was in the front passenger seat.
Sarah Heath, the 26-year-old driver of the vehicle, also pleaded guilty in May. She entered a guilty plea on the charges of accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter, three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and possession of marijuana. Her sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 22.
At Tuesday's change-of-plea hearing, Nicholson verbally acknowledged his guilt relative to several facts in the case, including fleeing from the vehicle with the gun Munguia shot Harrison with and hiding it in a closet at his grandmother's house. He told District Judge Edward A. Buchanan that he was aware of his right to a trial, and that he was not compelled to enter a guilty plea or admit to any crimes during the hearing.
He admitted to Buchanan that he hid the gun in question to try and "hinder, delay or prevent" law enforcement from properly apprehending and discovering Munguia.
Edelman also acknowledged that Nicholson was cooperative and truthful during his time talking to the state.
While Nicholson pleaded guilty and admitted to being an accessory under oath, finalizing his plea agreement is contingent on the "establishment of a factual basis" and the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. If something changes during that time, or the state modifies any part of its agreement, Nicholson has change back to a not-guilty plea.
Nicholson was asked to report to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office by 2 p.m. Thursday. He was given 48 hours to report, instead of the usual 24, because the office would be closed on Wednesday for Cheyenne Day.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.