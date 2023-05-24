CHEYENNE — Dell Range Boulevard shooting defendant Tirso Munguia was brought back into custody on May 18 after allegedly violating the conditions of his bond by having contact with the victim’s family.

The 19-year-old defendant is one of three suspects arrested in connection with the death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison of Cheyenne in January. Munguia was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter after an investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department revealed he was “mishandling a firearm while seated behind (Harrison)” in the back of a vehicle when it discharged and shot the victim.

