CHEYENNE – Organizers report that this year’s Delta Kappa Gamma used book sale was very successful, despite a snowstorm that March weekend. So many people in Cheyenne and the surrounding area donated used books during February, the month of collections, and crowds came to buy them during the two-day sale.
A rough count resulted in an estimate of more than 139,000 items to sell. That doesn’t count the books donated directly to organizations DKG knew had special interests, or the many books and other things they had to recycle immediately because they knew they wouldn’t sell.
As a result, the organization was able to to give out $18,358 in grants this year, including:
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, $5,000 for the Summer Brain Gain Program
CFD Old West Museum, $2,000 for summer camp activities, a music trio workshop and an Art Uncorked stipend
Cheyenne All-City Children's Chorus, $1,960 for starting third grade choir
Cheyenne Family YMCA (preschool), $528 for science kits
Cheyenne Family YMCA (STEM), $1,060 for science and art kits for summer camp
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, $860 for story times and petting zoos
Laramie County Cowbelles, $750 for printing cookbooks using locally produced foods
Laramie County Library Foundation, $5,000
Southeast Wyoming Concert Series, $1,200 for three school outreach performances, lectures or master classes
There also will be some individual scholarships for members who are working on advanced degrees and/or certifications.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Cheyenne's Upsilon Chapter has held a large-scale used book sale for many years, but took 2021 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.