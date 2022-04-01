CHEYENNE – Although this will be his first campaign for elected office, lifelong Cheyenne resident Ted Hanlon said he believes he has a chance at winning a state Senate seat as a Democrat.
This week, he announced his plan to run for the seat held by Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, in Senate District 5, which has gone uncontested by a Democrat for more than a decade. Hutchings defeated Republican incumbent Fred Emerich in the 2018 election cycle, and has not commented on whether she plans to run again in November.
But the opportunity Hanlon sees stems from the race previous to Hutchings. Democratic candidate Lori Millin ran against Emerich in 2010, and she only lost by 106 votes. He said he is confident he can close that gap.
Part of this self-assurance stems from his platform, which he said is based on understanding the needs of Wyomingites, a desire to manage the state in a more businesslike manner and making the government an ally of the people.
“No matter what side of the aisle you are on, you want the government to be for you,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “So, I think I have a very good chance.”
Hanlon said his advantage in connecting with residents of the district is his roots.
He spent his entire childhood in Cheyenne before attending the University of Wyoming. After school, he spent 42 years building a career in the state’s oil, gas and energy industry.
Deciding to run
He never had any desire to enter Wyoming's political landscape until this year.
“I’m running for office now because I love my home,” he said. “I want Wyoming to be a place where our kids and our grandkids can stay because they have great job opportunities, and want to stay because they have great quality of life.”
He felt this objective was ignored in the last budget session, where he said legislators lost their way and were doing their best to come up with creative ways to bully the people of Wyoming. Instead, he wants them to focus on infrastructure, the environment, new job opportunities, health care and other ways to address the demands of residents.
Hanlon also said he was disappointed with the time spent on issues such as attempting to ban transgender girls from sports, prohibiting abortions should the Supreme Court agree, and trying to ban the teaching of critical race theory. He considered them a distraction and a waste of time, especially when he said there were more important issues on the ground in Wyoming.
“The people that were pushing some of that legislation are not being truthful with us. You can look across the street at the Wyoming GOP headquarters, and there's a little sign on their window that says ‘Protect the innocent,’” he said. “Well, they don’t really believe that or they would have funded the expansion of Medicaid. Because human lives are lost every year. Infants that people wanted are lost every year because families can’t afford insurance.”
An estimated 24,000 residents would have been covered by Medicaid expansion, and Hanlon said it was the best option available. But it was never considered in the House, and the Senate voted down multiple amendments to the budget bill during the recent session.
“What the Republicans are actually telling you is that they wouldn’t save the life of an innocent if it didn’t cost them a dime,” he said.
Priorities for Wyomingites
Moving forward with his own priorities for Wyomingites, he said he has two clear initial goals.
The first is to diversify the economy and move away from relying on the mineral industry in Wyoming. Although he said he understands the state will never stop exporting oil, gas and coal in his lifetime, he does believe the state has the opportunity to further invest in renewable resources. And for those who push back against the proposal with concerns that the sun doesn't always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow, his argument is that it sets Wyoming up for energy storage projects.
But fears that renewable energy might not be reliable are not the only apprehensions of state politicians. Foreign relations and imports are being impacted by the war in Ukraine, and many are advocating for Wyoming to become an arsenal of natural gas and oil.
“This Ukrainian situation may result in a huge boom, and a huge number of jobs in the oil and gas industry. And I’ve been through those booms before, and they’re really exciting times when you’re working in the business,” Hanlon said. “But I also know they’re not going to last, because I’ve seen the other side of the boom every time it happens. So, we have to create jobs and a revenue stream that is consistent, regardless of what the oil and gas industry is doing.”
Another pillar of diversifying the economy was providing broadband for residents throughout the state. He said with a strong broadband connection, entrepreneurs and remote workers could choose to settle down in Wyoming and add to the local economy.
“If you’re a programmer, you can be just as effective sitting in Clearmont, Wyoming, as you can sitting in New York City.”
Finding ways to support the workforce played into his second goal as a state senator, which he said is to become an ally of people. From health care providers to educators, he said he wants to invest in their futures. He said this comes in many forms, such as access to health care, higher salaries, training opportunities and developing strong relationships.
Most of all, he said he wants to bring Wyoming values back into politics. Growing up in rural Wyoming, he said there wasn’t a focus on individualism, but rather helping a neighbor and building community. He said this was a matter of survival.
“Certainly, in the past, and something that I want to bring into the future, is that Wyomingites were kind to each other,” Hanlon said. “And I don’t see that kindness from a lot of people that claim to be representing me.”