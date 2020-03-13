CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Democratic Party announced Thursday evening that it will not hold its in-person presidential caucus April 4 due to concerns about the coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization earlier this week.
Instead, the party plans to set up locations for voters to pick up and drop off ballots on two dates: March 28 and April 4. Meanwhile, over the next week, voters will still have an opportunity to mail in ballots, which must be postmarked by March 20.
“The only thing that has changed is instead of a large, in-person gathering on April 4, people will simply be picking up a ballot and returning it,” WDP communications director Nina Hebert said in an interview.
Voters will still have to register with their county clerk by March 20 in order to participate in the caucus, which Hebert said makes the date doubly important. Hebert said the switch will make it slightly more difficult for county-level party leadership to select its delegates for the national convention, but the WDP will still be able to count all the votes on the day of the caucus.
“We may not have the names of the delegates going to the convention, but they will know on the national level how many delegates they’ll be receiving on April 4,” Hebert said.
The announcement comes a day after the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the state’s first coronavirus case in a Sheridan woman. On the national level, Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled campaign events in Ohio this week due to worries about the virus.
Hebert said the WDP made the decision due to the potential risk of exposure at an in-person caucus, especially in a rural state like Wyoming.
“When you talk about gathering a large group of people in a small, very interconnected community, that just provides one more opportunity for a single person who may have been exposed to then spread it to their entire community,” Hebert said.
Earlier this year, the party unveiled its plan to incorporate ranked-choice voting on its mail-in ballots for this year’s caucus. Hebert said the party is glad to have made the switch, though the number of candidates has whittled down from double-digits to just three.
“It’s very fortuitous that this year we were able to bring ranked-choice voting to Wyoming to be prepared, in case of a public health crisis really,” Hebert said.
Every county will have at least one location for voters to drop off their ballots on both March 28 and April 4. In Laramie County, there is only one drop-off location for both dates: Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave. in Cheyenne.
The situation could still change, Hebert said, and the party will continue to monitor things in the coming weeks.