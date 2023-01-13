Rep. Mike Yin claps during State of the State speech

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, claps during Gov. Mark Gordon's State of the State speech to a joint session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the House chamber at the Wyoming State Capitol on Wednesday in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE – House Minority Floor Leader Mike Yin hopes to repeal the trigger abortion ban with his abortion-amendments bill during the general session.

The Teton County lawmaker filed House Bill 117 this week, which was co-sponsored by four fellow Democrats from across the state. Reps. Karlee Provenza and Trey Sherwood of Laramie were joined by Sens. Mike Gierau of Jackson and Chris Rothfuss of Laramie in their support of the bill and were among the minority to vote against the abortion prohibition legislation passed last budget session.

