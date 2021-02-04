CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections is pleased to announce the academic achievements of inmates incarcerated in its facilities in 2020:
There were 76 inmates who completed their high school equivalency, and 360 HiSET exams were administered.
WDOC inmates had an overall pass rate of 95% in 2020, which is an increase from the 2019 pass rate of 93%.
WDOC is particularly appreciative of the education staff that rose to this challenge and continued to produce great outcomes.
“We have an amazing group of educators, and I am very proud to have the honor of working with them,” said Hayley Speiser, WDOC education program manager, in a news release. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work and dedication, and congratulate them on this achievement.”