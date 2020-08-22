CHEYENNE – In a continuation of the Wyoming Department of Corrections coronavirus monitoring plan, mandatory COVID-19 testing took place earlier this week for all staff and inmates at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.
A total of 350 tests were administered to 260 inmates and 90 staff, according to a news release.
As of Friday, a majority of the test results have been returned, with zero positive cases being reported. Test results for one inmate and five staff are still pending.
Earlier this week, correctional officials reported 67 actives cases and 22 recoveries among its inmate population at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. The facility also reported seven active cases and 13 recoveries among staff.
The WDOC will provide updated numbers for all facilities next week, according to the release.