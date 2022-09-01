Narcan

Dr. Nikki Price, director of pharmacy operations, holds up Narcan, which is for sale over the counter, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Albertsons on Yellowstone Road in Cheyenne. Narcan blocks the effects of opioids for 30-90 minutes, reversing any respiratory delays that may lead to death for enough time to reach a medical facility. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Free orders of a temporary opioid overdose antidote known as Narcan are once again available for Wyoming groups, businesses, schools and other government agencies through the Wyoming Department of Health.

Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said it's a potentially lifesaving prescription medication designed to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

