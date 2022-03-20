As Becky Mitchell, back left, and of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, and U.S. Rep Diana DeGette, D-Colo., look on, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news conference. Associated Press
The U.S. Department of the Interior is seeking the public’s input on a new program designed to help clean up oil and gas wells that have been left unattended and that could pose an environmental risk.
A U.S. infrastructure law has set aside $4.7 billion to address the issue. In a Friday email, DOI said it released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in funding.
Part of the goal, in the words of a DOI news release, is to “create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country.”
Meanwhile, according to the federal agency, “millions of Americans across the country live within a mile of an orphaned oil and gas well. Orphaned wells are polluting backyards, recreation areas, and public spaces across the country.”
DOI is “committed to getting these funds to states and communities as quickly as possible to confront legacy pollution and long-standing environmental injustices that have been allowed to fester for far too long,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “With so many communities looking forward to this program, we are eager to hear from diverse voices to review and provide feedback on this draft guidance.”
The new draft guidance has draft instructions for how states can seek orphaned well grants of up to $25 million.
Comments on this guidance can emailed to orphanedwells@ios.doi.gov through March 30. Such feedback, DOI said, “will help inform any changes moving forward.”
Additionally, the department will host public comment webinars on the guidance, the first with an opening presentation focused on “industry and labor equities” in the guidance. It is this coming Wednesday at noon MDT. The second event has an opening presentation “focused on environmental justice equities” and it takes place Thursday at 2 p.m. EST.
“People wishing to speak at either webinar should register beforehand” by 11 a.m. MST Tuesday, DOI said. “The amount of time for each speaker will depend on the total number of registrants.”