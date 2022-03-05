CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections is ending some restrictions it had imposed earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.
DOC said Thursday that Director Daniel Shannon has announced that normal visitation returned Tuesday "at all sites."
"Classroom, programming and group sizes limited to 10 individuals under pandemic operations" have now returned to normal sizes, the department said in a news release. "Volunteers will also be allowed back into the facilities once they complete the compulsory annual training missed for last year."
The agency is considering easing other curbs further, "and will as time goes on," Shannon said.
Guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend wearing masks in prisons, DOC noted.
"We are eager to resume our normal operations and will do so carefully and deliberately," the state agency said. "Eased restrictions will be reversed" as "virus outbreaks dictate."
Other facets of American life also are acknowledging that, with COVID-19 infections down and the country entering the third year of the pandemic, it is time for a return to something close to normalcy. CDC announced last month that in many situations where there are not crowds of people and in geographic areas with low infection rates, it may not be necessary to wear masks.