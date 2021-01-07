CHEYENNE – January is National Radon Action Month, and the Wyoming Department of Health wants families to consider testing their Wyoming homes for radon to find out whether a potentially dangerous health risk exists.
Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless and dangerous gas found in many places, including homes.
Radon occurs naturally as a radioactive gas released from the element radium, and is found in rocks, soil and water.
“As radium in the soil naturally degrades, it can seep up into buildings, get trapped inside and grow in intensity,” said Randi Norton-Herrington, Wyoming Cancer Program outreach and education coordinator. “All homes have radon; however, with higher levels, the risks become a health concern. Radon is recognized as the second leading cause of lung cancer.”
“Ongoing exposure to higher, more dangerous radon levels can be reduced with testing and home modifications. That’s why we offer low-cost test kits to Wyoming residents. We want them to know the risk level within their homes so they can address potential problems,” Norton-Herrington said.
An elevated level of radon is considered anything over 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter of air) and should be fixed.
The Wyoming Cancer Program has free radon test kits available while supplies last. To obtain a radon test kit, visit www.health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/cancer/radon.