...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Deputies team with U.S. Marshals to check on sex offender compliance
CHEYENNE – During the week of Aug. 16-20, Laramie County Sheriff's deputies partnered with the U.S. Marshals and the Laramie County Sex Offender Registry Team on Operation Jessica.
The coalition force checked on sex offenders who are registered within Laramie County to ensure they are complying with the guidelines set by the courts and correctly registering.
Out of 210 attempted contacts, there were 169 offenders verified, 136 were compliant, 16 were noncompliant, nine were arrested and eight warrants for arrest were applied for.
United States Marshal Randall Huff for the District of Wyoming said in a news release, “I am proud of the U.S. deputy marshals and our law enforcement partners from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for the long, hard work conducting this sex offender compliance operation, and for the job they do each day.”