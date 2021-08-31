CHEYENNE – During the week of Aug. 16-20, Laramie County Sheriff's deputies partnered with the U.S. Marshals and the Laramie County Sex Offender Registry Team on Operation Jessica.

The coalition force checked on sex offenders who are registered within Laramie County to ensure they are complying with the guidelines set by the courts and correctly registering.

Out of 210 attempted contacts, there were 169 offenders verified, 136 were compliant, 16 were noncompliant, nine were arrested and eight warrants for arrest were applied for.

United States Marshal Randall Huff for the District of Wyoming said in a news release, “I am proud of the U.S. deputy marshals and our law enforcement partners from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for the long, hard work conducting this sex offender compliance operation, and for the job they do each day.”

