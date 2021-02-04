CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, will gather public comments on DEQ’s intention to approve a request by Cheyenne Renewable Diesel Company LLC to construct the Cheyenne Renewable Diesel Company facility, located at 2700 E. Fifth St. in Cheyenne.
For the duration of the public comment period, the permit application, the agency’s analysis and the public notice are available for public inspection online at https://openair.wyo.gov utilizing facility ID F030136 and permit number P0028989 under permits.
Additionally, during the state of emergency declared by Gov. Gordon on March 13, 2020, if you have questions about or need assistance accessing the materials, contact Nancy Vehr, Air Quality Division Administrator, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 W.17th St., Cheyenne, WY 82002, by fax at 307-635-1784, via phone at 307-777-3746, or via email at Nancy.vehr1@wyo.gov.
Written comments may be directed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 W. 17th St., Cheyenne, WY 82002 or by fax to 307-635-1784. Reference A0011286 in your comment.
Comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. All comments received by 5 p.m., March 5, will be considered in the final determination on this application.
A public hearing will be conducted only if, in the opinion of the administrator, sufficient interest is generated or if an aggrieved party so requests.
