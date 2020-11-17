CHEYENNE – The American Academy of Dermatology named dermatologists Dhaval Bhanusali and Cory Maughan as Patient Care Heroes for providing life-changing scar treatment to a young dog bite victim, 6-year-old Bridger Walker of Cheyenne.
Bridger acted quickly and courageously when a dog tried to attack his younger sister earlier this year. During his effort to protect her, he suffered severe bites to his face that were treated and stitched up shortly after the incident at the nearby hospital.
Physicians initially advised the Walker family against seeking any type of treatment for Bridger’s scars until one year passed, according to a news release from the American Academy of Dermatology. After hearing the heroic story, New York City-based Bhanusali reached out to the family to offer his expertise and explain how new technology could allow immediate treatment with better results.
“Dr. Bhanusali gave us hope that everything would be all right, and that we could make real progress in a few months, rather than a few years,” Robert Walker, Bridger’s father, said in the release. “After going above and beyond to provide support, encouragement and expert care, he reinforced our appreciation for the life-altering care that dermatologists provide.”
Bridger and his family traveled to New York City, where he received the first in a series of scar treatments that will help him regain his smile. Coordinating Bridger’s treatments to ease his recovery process was a top priority for Bhanusali and Utah-based dermatologist Maughan.
The American Academy of Dermatology created the Patient Care Heroes program to recognize physicians who transform patients’ lives by utilizing their expertise and collaborating with other physicians to treat serious skin disease.