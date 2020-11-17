CHEYENNE – According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service office located in Cheyenne, agricultural producers experienced snow, wind and cold temperatures across much of the state during the week ending Nov. 15. However, that didn't slow down the harvest.
Drought
Wyoming’s drought conditions have changed slightly from last week, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Most of the state has large sections in extremely dry to drought conditions:
- The amount of land rated as experiencing extreme drought stands at 25.4%.
- Land rated at severe drought is 32.2%.
- Moderate drought 30.1%.
- Abnormally dry was 8.9%.
- A small part (0.5%) of the state was rated at exceptional drought.
Reports from the western region say some snow and cold last week resulted in ranchers feeding some hay due to snow depth.
Meanwhile, reports from the southeastern region noted extremely windy conditions, which further dried out topsoil. Late fall conditions here persist.
Crop progress
Overall, corn for grain harvest continued, with 93% of the crop harvested, compared to 58% last year and 64% on average.
Hay and roughage supplies were rated 12% very short, 22% short, 62% adequate and 4% surplus – the same numbers as the week before.
Stock water supplies across the state were rated 10% very short, 33% short and 57% adequate – a decline compared to the previous week: 18% very short, 34% short and 48% adequate last week.