CHEYENNE – Despite requests from several local landowners to keep the station in the area, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has decided to move one of its mobile air quality monitoring stations away from eastern Laramie County this summer.
The monitoring station, which had sat near a rural fire station about 15 miles southeast of Cheyenne, was placed there in 2018 by the DEQ to monitor the potential environmental effect of increased oil and gas activity in eastern Laramie County and Weld County, Colorado.
The decision to move the station was finalized in the DEQ Air Quality Division’s annual plan earlier this summer. Cara Kesler, the DEQ’s air quality monitoring section supervisor, said the mobile station did not show any excessively high levels of hydrocarbons, such as methane and benzene, that are byproducts of drilling activity and have been linked to respiratory issues.
“The only thing I would say is we did have some high particulate matter concentration,” Kesler said. “We think that’s indicative of there’s a lot of dirt roads out there, there’s a lot of oil and gas traffic, so that was really the only thing that we saw that was out of the ordinary at the site.”
But those readings don’t tell the full story, according to members of the Cheyenne Area Landowners Coalition. Residents within the community organization argue the mobile monitoring station was placed too far away from the densest areas of oil and gas production to actually monitor most of the wells’ environmental effects.
“There’s not very many homes nearby there,” CALC President Alex Bowler said of where the station was located. “They couldn’t have picked a much more worthless place to put it than where they did.”
In a letter submitted by CALC to the DEQ this summer, the landowners asked the monitoring station be moved within the county to areas closer to the Archer Complex and Campstool Road, where considerable oil and gas production has emerged nearby in recent years. Several raised concerns about the public health effects of the ongoing development.
“I have noticed the odor of the drilling operations in the recent past, some days early in the morning,” one local landowner wrote in the letter. “It repulses and saddens me to have to breathe it, to think one of the reasons I had my home built is being taken away from me. ... What recourse do ordinary citizens have if the agency that is supposed to ensure that our air is clean decides to abdicate the mandate?”
While there are no longer any monitoring stations in the surrounding county, there is still one permanent monitoring station within Cheyenne city limits. Located near North Cheyenne Community Park, the NCore monitoring station can monitor for all the same particles as the mobile ones, as well as other capabilities.
There has also been a monitoring station on top of the Emerson Building in downtown Cheyenne, but the DEQ plans to decommission it because its monitoring was deemed redundant with the NCore station.
“So now, we just have the NCore Station (in Laramie County),” Kesler said. “We don’t have any other monitoring in eastern Laramie County, or western Laramie County, for that matter.”
The mobile monitoring station will now be moved to Riverton, one of the last micropolitan areas that has yet to receive any baseline monitoring, for at least a year. It will be placed near the baseball fields in Riverton, according to the DEQ.
With every state agency preparing for substantial cuts amid an historic revenue shortfall, the long-term future of the entire mobile monitoring program, which started in the early 2010s to address air quality concerns statewide, could also be in jeopardy.
Kesler said some monitoring stations, which can cost up to $300,000 and require ongoing maintenance, were included in the DEQ’s initial proposal to Gov. Mark Gordon for budget cuts. The department currently has four mobile monitoring stations across the state.
“(The proposed cuts) have been presented to the governor, and we’ll just wait to hear back from him on what, if anything, that he wants done with those stations,” Kesler said.
Though budget cuts could soon make it impossible, members of the landowners coalition still hope to see a monitoring station returned to Laramie County and placed closer to potential hotspots.
“There would’ve been lots of good places for them to put (the station) out there,” Bowler said. “I don’t think the landowners would have objected, but for whatever reason, they chose a fire station off of County Road 140.”