CHEYENNE – Two Cheyenne Police Department detectives received a Meritorious Service Award for identifying a drug trafficking organization operating in Jalisco, Mexico, California, Colorado and Wyoming.
The detectives, Jake Reiber and Craig Sanne, were able to stop about 200 pounds of methamphetamine from being trafficked to southeast Wyoming each month.
The investigation took the entire year of 2019, and involved 51 interviews, 32 search warrants, seven controlled drug purchases, 18 arrests and more than 4,000 hours of work.
The detectives were able to seize $6,000 in drug money, 11 firearms and 7.5 pounds of drugs locally, according to a news release.