LARAMIE – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland has begun the orderly closure of developed recreation sites.
This management action intends to protect public health and safety and align with state and local measures already in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Closures will be in effect until April 30, at which point they will be reevaluated.
Temporary closure of these sites will discourage dispersed recreation use by reducing congregation at trailheads, facilities and parking lots. The MBRTB will not be charging day-use fees, but will also not be providing public services, such as bathroom facilities, trash removal and parking lot maintenance.
Impacted recreation sites are:
• Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District (Medicine Bow NF): Bottle Creek, Brush Creek, Ryan Park
• Douglas Ranger District (Thunder Basin NG): Turner Reservoir toilet, Weston Hills
• Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District (Routt NF): Dry Lake, Dumont/Muddy Pass, Fish Creek Falls, Quarry, Seedhouse
• Laramie Ranger District (Medicine Bow NF): Albany, Chimney Park, Corner Mountain, Green Rock, Happy Jack, Tic’s toilet, Tie City
• Parks Ranger District (Routt NF): Gould, Grizzly Creek, Routt Access
The MBRTB will continue to coordinate its COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance.
Other relevant MBRTB recreation information:
• Broadly, forest and grassland visitors will find limited access for roads, trails and recreation sites, which is typical on the MBRTB for this time of year.
• Information about rental cabins has been updated on Recreation.gov.
• All MBRTB campgrounds and visitor centers, as well as many trailheads and picnic areas, are seasonally closed and will remain in that state indefinitely.
• Many National Forest System roads are impassable due to seasonal closures, snow drifts, waterlogged roadbeds, down trees or other debris. Wheeled motor vehicle users may not travel off designated roads and trails or through wet areas. Refer to Forest Service Motor Vehicle Use Maps for routes that are designated open to motor vehicle travel.