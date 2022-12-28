The Railspur

A mock-up drawing of the Railspur proposal by Get Bent LLC. The Cheyenne City Council Committee of the Whole voted to recommend the applicant receive the only retail liquor license available on April 20, 2022. Courtesy 

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council approved the transfer of the sole retail liquor license Tuesday night to Railspur, which opens its doors for the first time on New Year's Eve.

Railspur is the latest addition to the city’s local entertainment venues, and was one of more than 10 businesses that vied for the retail liquor license earlier this year. It is located in Cheyenne’s West Edge district, at the corner of Lincolnway and Bent, and is a multi-level bar and coffee shop.

