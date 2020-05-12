CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities will hold its 31st annual Developmental Disabilities Conference July 30-31 at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.
The “DD Conference” is the largest developmental disability conference in the state of Wyoming, delivering mainstream and relevant information and training to self-advocates/people with disabilities, family members, direct support professionals, providers, educators, employers and other professionals in the field. According to a news release, this conference covers a variety of topics, such as advocacy, employment, education, best practices and other critical issues for citizens across the state.
Aleyta Zimmerman, projects manager/policy analyst for the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities said, “This event is a great way to meet with and learn from people in the disability network statewide. The variety of topics that are addressed at this conference like cultural diversity, leadership and person-centered planning, continue to support community inclusion and opportunities for people with developmental disabilities and their families.”
Registration will be available for the conference beginning June 12. For more information on the conference, visit wgcdd.wyo.gov.