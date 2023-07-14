Eshelman postcard.jpg

A postcard mailed to Elk Mountain Ranch (WyoFile redacted the box number) and addressed to owner Fred Eshelman.

 U.S. District Court for Wyoming

Hateful vitriol, including a postcard from “Satan,” has prompted the owner of Elk Mountain Ranch to ask a federal court to stall the judge’s own decision that corner crossing is not trespassing.

Attorneys for Fredric Eshelman’s Iron Bar Holdings company filed for a stay on July 7, telling Wyoming’s Chief U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl there’s “a risk of harm” if his decision remains in effect. Eshelman wants to temporarily reverse Skavdahl’s June 1 decision while the ranch owner appeals the case.

