CHEYENNE – David Zayas, an actor best known for his role as Angel Batista on the award-winning Showtime series “Dexter,” is set to visit Laramie County Community College in May.

Zayas will join Matt McLachlan, a playwright from New York, and D.J. Zayas, a director from New York, in the first week of May, speaking to and working with LCCC students.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus