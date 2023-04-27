CHEYENNE – David Zayas, an actor best known for his role as Angel Batista on the award-winning Showtime series “Dexter,” is set to visit Laramie County Community College in May.
Zayas will join Matt McLachlan, a playwright from New York, and D.J. Zayas, a director from New York, in the first week of May, speaking to and working with LCCC students.
“It’s important for our theatre students to work with professionals in the same way it’s important for anybody to talk to professionals,” said Jason Pasqua, LCCC theatre instructor.
"A Conversation with David Zayas," a speaking event, is set for 7 p.m. May 1 in the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building on LCCC’s Cheyenne campus. Performances of “With a Little Help From My Friends: A Student Showcase” will follow at 7 p.m. on May 4, 5 and 6 in the LCCC Playhouse. This is a student showcase made up of new work written and directed by LCCC students.
McLachlan and D.J. Zayas worked with students in the writing and rewriting process, and will be on campus working with students on the final rehearsals.
Tickets for “With a Little Help From My Friends” are $10, with a portion of proceeds going to support LCCC’s Theatre Club. Call 307-432-1626 to reserve tickets or email boxoffice@lccc.wy.edu.