CHEYENNE – The newest addition to the Cheyenne Greenway system was officially opened Thursday afternoon on Dey Avenue, next to the Ames Avenue underpass, at a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the paved path.
The segment will connect the Greenway near Martin Luther King Jr. Park to the Ames Avenue railroad underpass, giving pedestrians and cyclists from the north side of the train tracks access to the Greenway that follows Crow Creek. Ultimately, the hope is to connect these Greenway segments to downtown with a path down 15th Street to the Depot Plaza, crossing through the Pumphouse Wetlands.
“What I love about these little segments is that they connect pieces and add more neighborhoods, making what we already have more valuable,” Mayor Patrick Collins said at the ribbon cutting.
Greenway Coordinator Jeanie Vetter agreed, saying, “I think it’s going to be a really great project for the downtown.”
Altogether, construction took about seven weeks, and the project cost just over $230,000, which was paid for with the Greenway’s sixth-penny sales tax funds. Since its inception 30 years ago, the Greenway has relied on public funding to expand and maintain what is now 45 miles of paved paths.
But even though the Greenway has grown expansively over the past three decades, Councilman Pete Laybourn, who helped start the path system, said MLK Park has never had a good connection – until this point.
“I think this is a good step in the restoration and evolution of the Greenway,” Laybourn said.
In order to continue such improvements, Vetter stressed the importance of the sixth-penny ballot proposals that will go before voters in November.
The two proposals on the upcoming sixth-penny ballot include $2.5 million for Greenway renovation and $3.5 million for Greenway expansion, which Vetter said are both incredibly important for caring for one of Cheyenne’s “most beloved amenities.”
If those measures are approved, Vetter said one of the Greenway Committee’s priority projects is connecting the portions of Greenway that stretch down Walterscheid Boulevard. If funding becomes available for that project, students would be able to hop on the new Dey Avenue Greenway and take it all the way to Johnson Junior High and South High School.
Especially for children, Vetter said, “The Greenway is really a very safe, alternative transportation system, because it generally gets people off the street.”
With the path conveniently located by some local businesses like Little Philly on Lincolnway, Collins added that the expansion will serve the business community, as well as pedestrians and cyclists.
“This is a victory to celebrate,” he said.