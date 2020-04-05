CHEYENNE – With COVID-19 impacting many aspects of daily life, the Wyoming Department of Family Services wants residents to remember children and parents need additional support and understanding during times of increased stress.
“Increased stress causes people to focus more on the negative,” according to Ed Heimer, field administrator and licensed clinical social worker with DFS. “If you assume the worst in a situation, you’re liable to provoke negative behavior from other people. This can potentially keep a negative behavior cycle going.”
To combat a negative thought and behavior cycle, Heimer suggests switching off disturbing media and instead switching on relaxing and soothing music, taking a walk or looking for positive news.
Heimer says additional parenting tips include increasing communication with children, consistently reinforcing positive behaviors, no matter how small they may seem, and creating a calm environment.
Experts say it’s important to monitor all children, especially adolescents, for signs of increased stress. Signs can include irritability, changes in behavior and changes in eating and sleeping habits. To help alleviate the stress, according to Heimer, exercise, if possible, and make time for fun with children of all ages. Another idea is to encourage adolescents to talk or write about the situation and their stress.
Parents can help by modeling appropriate behavior, letting their children become problem solvers and combating negative thinking by reframing the negative into a positive.
“Learning to frame things positively will help children develop resilience to stress,” Heimer said.