CHEYENNE – A nascent federal board meant to help coordinate the U.S. crackdown on disinformation has been put on hiatus.
The controversial board, which appeared to have never fully gotten off the ground, drew concerns from Wyoming's entire congressional delegation. Although the panel did not have any mission specific to our state, the prospect that it could have stifled or interfered with Wyomingites' constitutional rights nonetheless drew concern. Even now, with the temporary stop to the board's work, politicians representing Wyoming in Congress said they remain concerned.
Fears about the board have included that the panel could stifle people's constitutional rights to freedom of expression and privacy. On Wednesday, a University of Wyoming expert on such issues said that, while the board had not yet triggered such concerns through its actions, there were still some worrisome signs that such encroachment was a future possibility.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that, pending a review by an advisory committee to DHS, the Disinformation Governance Board will be inactive, at least for a period of time. Although many had criticized the general idea of such a board, and specifically its then-head, Nina Jankowicz, privacy groups had no immediate response to DHS' disclosure.
Both of Wyoming's U.S. senators had been joined by other Republican colleagues from nearby states in sponsoring legislation that would bar the use of federal funds to establish the Disinformation Governance Board.
Wednesday, the offices of U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., said that the legislators remained concerned.
In the view of Lummis, “any threat to our First Amendment rights should be stamped out immediately," she said in a statement emailed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "I heard outrage from so many across Wyoming regarding this ‘disinformation board.' I am glad the Biden administration quickly cleaned up their mistake and disbanded this board. The government was created to protect the rights of Americans, not to monitor their words.”
For Barrasso's part, he said he thinks that DHS's "number one job right now should be securing our southern border," according to his written comments. "The last thing they should be wasting taxpayer dollars on is creating a new government-controlled, so-called truth squad that infringes on Americans’ constitutional rights.”
Our state's sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Liz Cheney, had also expressed concern, her spokesperson noted to the WTE on Wednesday.
"The creation of this board threatens free speech, which is foundational to our constitutional republic," Cheney had said. "The board should be disbanded."
Review panel
Although the panel will not be permanently shuttered, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has asked former Secretary Michael Chertoff and ex-U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jamie Gorelick to look into the situation.
The two ex-federal officials will "lead a thorough review and assessment, conducted through the bipartisan Homeland Security Advisory Council," wrote a DHS spokesperson in an email. The HSAC itself is an advisory group to DHS. Chertoff and Gorelick did not answer the WTE's questions about the HSAC's review process for the disinformation panel, and other members of the DHS advisory committee also did not comment.
This upcoming assessment will look at how the department can "most effectively and appropriately address disinformation that poses a threat to our country, while protecting free speech, civil rights, civil liberties and privacy," wrote the DHS spokesperson. It will also look at "how can DHS achieve greater transparency across our disinformation-related work and increase trust with the public and other key stakeholders." Mayorkas wants HSAC’s recommendations within 75 days.
The board's former head, Jankowicz, who has reportedly now resigned, had made some comments that drew criticism. An example was her reaction to technology billionaire Elon Musk's plan to buy Twitter (a deal that may now be in doubt for potentially unrelated reasons). Musk says he wants to unshackle Twitter users from censorship by the tech platform, after the content filtering had drawn criticism from Republicans who think it appeared to favor liberal viewpoints.
"I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities all around the world, which are already shouldering so much of this abuse, disproportionate amounts of this abuse, and retraumatizing themselves as they try to protect themselves from it, you know, reporting, blocking, et cetera," Jankowicz said last month on NPR, according to the public radio programmer's transcript of a conversation with its host, Michel Martin. "We need the platforms to do more, and we frankly need law enforcement and our legislatures to do more, as well."
Possible concerns
A potential concern is that, had Jankowicz stayed on as head of the board, she could have used her position to influence antitrust regulatory reviews of Twitter's purchase, said UW Professor of Law George Mocsary.
"Then there is a chilling effect," the academic said by phone. "If she’s just expressing her opinion and it ends there, that’s OK."
The mere idea of the board is not necessarily problematic to Americans' constitutional rights, Mocsary said. The issue is that, should the board have tried to get government agencies to act on the panel's suggestions, that could have interfered with free speech, he added. From what he has seen reported about the entity, "most of it is kind of benign."
"If all the board does is speak, then it's just a player in the misplace of ideas, and the fact that it's the government speaking doesn’t really make a difference," the professor said. "Where it could become a problem is if whatever it is doing becomes more than speech and starts to chill speech or influence people."
In its new statement, DHS pushed back at some length on what it deemed misinformation about the disinformation board.
This "internal working group" is meant "to ensure the Department’s disinformation-related work protects free speech, civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy," an agency spokesperson wrote. "It was intended to ensure coordination across the Department’s component agencies as they protect Americans from disinformation that threatens the homeland."
"The Board has been grossly and intentionally mischaracterized: it was never about censorship or policing speech in any manner. It was designed to ensure we fulfill our mission to protect the homeland, while protecting core Constitutional rights," the statement continued. "However, false attacks have become a significant distraction from the Department’s vitally important work to combat disinformation that threatens the safety and security of the American people."