CASPER – Last month, national commentator Dick Morris stated on Newsmax that Chuck Gray is the conservative candidate who he believes will beat Liz Cheney for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Earlier this month, Morris announced his endorsement of Gray.
“If you are like me, your blood boiled when Congresswoman Liz Cheney threw President Trump under the bus by voting for his impeachment after he had left office,” Morris said in a statement. “Fortunately, a great candidate has emerged in Wyoming to oppose her in next year’s election, and everyone knows who he is: Chuck Gray.
“He is a true conservative and a devoted supporter of President Trump. As a Wyoming Republican state representative, he has amassed quite a record of conservative action. Pro-choice radicals, climate change militants and those bent on winning elections through voter fraud do not intimidate Chuck. He has gotten awards from the American Conservative Union and Wyoming Right to Life for his service as a state legislator.”
“I am beyond honored to have received Dick’s support in my campaign for Congress,” Gray said in a news release.
This endorsement comes on the heels of endorsements from more than half a dozen current and former members of the Wyoming Legislature, earning Wyoming Right to Life’s highest honor for his pro-life legislative accomplishments, and being rated the most conservative candidate for Congress in Wyoming by the American Conservative Union Foundation, according to the release.