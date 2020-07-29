CHEYENNE – Father Carl A. Beavers, retired priest of the Diocese of Cheyenne, died suddenly on July 23 at age 77.
Born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Sheridan, Father Beavers studied at St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, and his priestly ordination was celebrated by Bishop Hubert Newell on May 24, 1968. During the 44 years in which he was a priest for the Diocese of Cheyenne, Father Beavers served at St. Barbara in Powell, St. Laurence O’Toole in Laramie, St. Joseph’s Children’s Home in Torrington, Cathedral of St. Mary in Cheyenne, Our Lady of the Mountains in Jackson and Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs. He also served as Chancellor for the Diocese of Cheyenne from 1990-95.
Because of COVID-19 safety guidelines, services will not be open to the public. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, and will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OJ1uVKydpA.
Three memorial Masses will be held for Father Beavers: Cathedral of St. Mary in Cheyenne at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4 – please check the website, www.stmarycathedral.com, for more information; Our Lady of the Mountains in Jackson at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 – see below for livestreaming information; Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs, TBA – please go to www.hsccwyo.org for information.
The Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Mountains will be livestreamed, and links will be made available on Facebook (@OLMCatholicChurch), the website (www.olmcatholic.org), and via YouTube at OLM Catholic.
Memorial suggestions are: St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington, WY 82240-1117; St. Edmund Building Fund, P.O. Box 217, Ranchester, WY 82839; Ranchester Dayton Rotary, P.O. Box 451, Ranchester, WY 82839; Seminarian Education Fund or St. Joseph’s Society for Retired Priests Fund, Diocese of Cheyenne, P.O. Box 1468, Cheyenne, WY 82003.