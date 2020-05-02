CHEYENNE – Bishop Steven Biegler issued a statement Friday, assuring members of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne that tentative plans are being developed for reopening Masses.
“As Gov. Gordon lifts restrictions on some businesses, it is natural for Catholics to have a sense of hope that we can return to a somewhat normal parish life,” Biegler said. “Nonetheless, the need to protect the elderly and those with underlying conditions continues to be a high priority. Keeping in mind that numerous parishioners, as well as many priests, are at risk for serious health complications if they contracted COVID-19, the Diocese of Cheyenne will continue to suspend public Masses.”
Biegler said the Sacrament of Reconciliation will now be celebrated by appointment using six feet of distance and masks, and the Anointing of the Sick will be celebrated for serious illness or pending surgery.
The diocese is making tentative plans to resume public Masses, baptisms, weddings and funerals for a maximum of 10 people on May 15, then to expand participation based on the size of the church on June 1, while observing six feet of distance between individuals or households. These plans are subject to change.
He said reopening the churches for public Masses will happen in phases, “with health guidelines to follow for the protection of the common good and to minimize the continued spread of COVID-19. The obligatory guidelines include limited attendance, physical distancing and wearing masks. Because there still is a health risk for those who attend any public gathering, the general dispensation from the Sunday obligation will remain in effect.”