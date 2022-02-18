...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
State Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, listens during the redistricting discussion on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Capitol. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The House voted 46-14 Friday to approve the introduction of House Bill 149, "Human life equality-prohibiting discriminatory abortions." It is sponsored by Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne.
The bill, he said, would prohibit abortions based on selective reasons or disabilities.
"This bill helps families. It helps society," Romero-Martinez said. The legislation would protect an unborn child from being aborted on the basis of "sex, race, color, national origin or ancestry," he continued.
"It is happening," Romero-Martinez said. "You see sex-selective abortions, where a pre-born child is aborted just because the child is a woman, because it is of mixed race, because it is a boy. This bill helps to fix that."
House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, spoke against the measure.
"This bill defines a disability as including a fatal fetal anomaly, which is defined as imminent death in utero or within three months of birth, making it a crime for a family to choose an abortion to prevent a fetus or baby from suffering," Connolly said.
The bill also would interfere with the way patients and physicians communicate about decisions regarding a pregnant woman's health, she said.