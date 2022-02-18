Rep. John Romero-Martinez

CHEYENNE – The House voted 46-14 Friday to approve the introduction of House Bill 149, "Human life equality-prohibiting discriminatory abortions." It is sponsored by Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne. 

The bill, he said, would prohibit abortions based on selective reasons or disabilities.

"This bill helps families. It helps society," Romero-Martinez said. The legislation would protect an unborn child from being aborted on the basis of "sex, race, color, national origin or ancestry," he continued.

"It is happening," Romero-Martinez said. "You see sex-selective abortions, where a pre-born child is aborted just because the child is a woman, because it is of mixed race, because it is a boy. This bill helps to fix that."

House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, spoke against the measure.

"This bill defines a disability as including a fatal fetal anomaly, which is defined as imminent death in utero or within three months of birth, making it a crime for a family to choose an abortion to prevent a fetus or baby from suffering," Connolly said.

The bill also would interfere with the way patients and physicians communicate about decisions regarding a pregnant woman's health, she said.

