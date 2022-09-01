Volunteers playing the parts of people hurt in a mock plane crash are helped off of the field by a firefighter during a mock mass-casualty drill at Laramie Regional Airport on Tuesday. At right are observers who assess the response. Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang
The Laramie Regional Airport Fire Department puts out a van on fire in a field west of the airport Tuesday. The fire was deliberately set as a representation of a crashed plane during a mock disaster drill at the airport. Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang
A volunteer shares her “injuries” with a firefighter during a mock plane crash at Laramie Regional Airport on Tuesday. Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
Volunteers playing the parts of people hurt in a mock plane crash are helped off of the field by a firefighter during a mock mass-casualty drill at Laramie Regional Airport on Tuesday. At right are observers who assess the response. Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
The Laramie Regional Airport Fire Department puts out a van on fire in a field west of the airport Tuesday. The fire was deliberately set as a representation of a crashed plane during a mock disaster drill at the airport. Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang
A firefighter escorts a volunteer playing the part of a crash victim during a disaster drill at Laramie Regional Airport on Tuesday morning. Carol Ryczek/For the Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – A crash at the Laramie Regional Airport on Tuesday was a scene out of a disaster film: burning metal, emergency equipment and victims with various injuries were spread over a wide field on the airport’s west side.
Fortunately for all involved, the emergency was only an elaborate drill, a simulation for local first responders to help train them for the potential for the real thing.
The smoke from the burning metal came from two vehicles deliberately set on fire and the “victims” were volunteers participating in the mass-casualty simulation.
The simulation tests the response of the airport and local fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services, said Rachel Mrozinsky, airport executive assistant and a key organizer of the event. The airport is required to stage this kind of exercise every three years to comply with Federal Aviation Administration rules.
The airport remained operational during the exercise, said Amy Terrell, airport director. In Tuesday’s simulation, a CRG 200 airplane with 42 passengers had “crashed” after a fire broke out on takeoff, she said.
Skywest United flies this type of regional jet, she said. The airline also is required to participate in emergency response exercises with the airport.
“Every entity in the city — Laramie fire, police, Albany County fire; the sheriff’s office — all emergency entities take part in this event,” Mrozinsky said.
For example, the burning vehicles required both the airport and Laramie fire departments to respond and tend to the wounded. In addition, Ivinson Memorial Hospital will enact a “surge drill” for its staff in the emergency room, Terrell added.
“This really is an opportunity to identifying processes and working with our partners,” she said.
The mock disaster resulted in passengers who were critically injured to walking wounded. Community volunteers were assigned roles and injuries, carrying color-coded descriptions of their injuries. Red, yellow and green colors indicated the severity.
McKenna Parkinson played the part of a 63-year-old man with moderate burns and smoke inhalation. Paula Pridgeon, a co-worker of Parkinson’s at ANB Bank in Laramie, was more seriously injured with major smoke inhalation and serious burns and bleeding.
Pridgeon said that participating in a mock crash did not change her love of flying. “It makes me feel better, knowing they practice like this,” Pridgeon said.
Nick Mahon, an engineer at the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Wyoming, echoed that sentiment, saying he hopes the drill will “strengthen our confidence in our area responders.”
Albany County Sheriff Aaron Applehans said exercises like Tuesday’s “allows us to train together in an incident, looking at everybody’s expertise and resources, how we can collaborate and our deficiencies.”
It is better to do this in a training session than after a real incident, he said.
At the end of the exercise, representatives from the agencies meet to discuss what went well and where improvements are needed in a session called “hot wash,” Terrell said.
Three years ago, the local simulation involved a mock bomb threat at the airport, Applehans said. That experience helped create better logistics for getting people out of the terminal.
Mrozinsky said that while they wanted to look at every part of the response, communication between agencies was a main focus Tuesday.
Participants have been planning the exercise for six to seven months, Terrell said, adding that no incident of this kind has actually happened at the Laramie airport.