CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court found that Laramie County District Court partially abused its discretion in a child custody and child support case, according to an opinion issued Wednesday.
The Supreme Court found that the district court didn’t abuse its discretion concerning the child custody, but did abuse its discretion regarding child support and visitation. The case, Tyler Kimzey v. Shelby Kimzey, was presided over by Judge Catherine Rogers.
The Supreme Court examined if the district court abused its discretion regarding child support, child custody, child visitation and by cutting short the Guardian Ad Litem’s closing argument/recommendations.
The Supreme Court ultimately found the district court didn’t abuse its discretion regarding the Guardian Ad Litem and child custody. However, the district court did abuse its discretion regarding child visitation and child support.
The high court found the district court erred by altering the child support from $1,000 a month for the father to $9,980 a month. The Supreme Court said there wasn’t enough of a material change in circumstances that would warrant the district court altering the child support amount.
The district court never altered the child custody agreement, and while there may be other material changes in the case, the district court nor the mother identified these changes in the case.
“The district court abused its discretion by reopening the stipulated child support order without requiring mother to show a change in circumstances regarding child support other than a 20% change in the presumptive support amount,” the Supreme Court stated.
For child visitation, the high court said the district court determined the children were being harmed by the current visitation schedule after the mother moved to Arizona and the father remained in Wyoming. However, once determining this, the district court refused to modify the visitation schedule.
The Supreme Court disagreed and found that there was also significant evidence that would support a different visitation schedule.
“Once the district court determined there was a material change of circumstances regarding custody and visitation, and the children were being harmed by the current visitation schedule, it had the responsibility to fashion an order in the children’s best interests,” the Supreme Court stated.
The high court reversed this part of the district court’s order and remanded visitation back to the district court in order to work out an agreement that was in the children’s best interest.
The Supreme Court also found that the district court didn’t err in regards to the Guardian Ad Litem ruling. The district court didn’t adopt the Guardian Ad Litem’s recommendation when it came to the children’s best interest, and the high court found that under Wyoming law, the district court is under no obligation to do so.
The Guardian Ad Litem also didn’t originally object to the time limitations set forth by the district court, but then brought up those limitations during appeal, stating the children’s right to due process was violated.
However, the Guardian Ad Litem waived this right when it failed to originally object to the time limitations. Due to this, the Supreme Court found the district court didn’t abuse its discretion in this regard.