CHEYENNE – A man accused of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon had the case against him tossed out Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
The case against Mario Gutierrez was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case was dismissed permanently. Assistant district attorney Rachel Berkness said she had been unable to make contact with the victim in the case after repeated attempts.
On March 19, 2019, an officer responded to a residential burglary. When the officer arrived, he made contact with the victim, who said he had returned home from work that afternoon to find his front door unlocked and slightly open. There was damage to the door that indicated a flat tool had been used to force open the locked door, according to court documents. Among the items taken from the residence were an Xbox One game system, $40 in loose coins, a .40-caliber pistol with a plastic case and a 12-gauge shotgun with a fabric case.
Later that evening, the victim called to say he had information to identify the suspect, according to court documents. The officer arrived at the victim’s apartment and made contact with the victim’s upstairs neighbors, who said they had found a canvass card the officer had placed on their front door and decided to check their own apartment. The neighbors said they found the fabric shotgun case hidden in a storage room and contacted the victim, who said the shotgun case was his.
One of the neighbors said her brother, Gutierrez, had been staying with them until earlier that day when she had driven him to Fort Collins, Colorado. When he left, Gutierrez had been carrying two pieces of luggage, including a backpack large enough to store the victim’s missing items. Gutierrez had been sleeping in the room adjacent to the storage room, according to court documents.
Also heard in district court Monday:
Precious Moyte pleaded not guilty to 31 counts of forgery-uttering and two counts of falsely reporting a crime. Moyte’s trial was set for March 2.
If convicted, Moyte could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 for the forgery charges, and up to six months in jail and a maximum $750 fine for the false reports.
Moyte allegedly attempted to deposit $26,714.59 in fraudulent checks from June 14-16, 2019, according to court documents. On June 19, 2019, an officer responded to Moyte’s place of work, where she reported that “someone deposited several checks” into her WyHy Federal Credit Union bank account using Moyte’s mobile banking app. Moyte said “someone” withdrew the funds from a Walmart in Indiana. When the officer asked to see her bank statement, Moyte said the bank had deleted the information.
The following day, the Cheyenne Police Department was contacted by a WyHy Federal Credit Union employee, who said the information Moyte gave the officer was false, and provided bank statements showing the money had been withdrawn from the Walmart on Dell Range Boulevard, according to court documents. The officer obtained still photographs from the store’s surveillance at the times the funds were withdrawn. The bank employee identified the person in the photos as Moyte.
On June 21, 2019, Moyte reported that an individual named “Trisha Zimmerman” from Indiana had “scammed” her and threatened to kill her and her family, according to court documents. Moyte said she had saved Instagram messages documenting the threats, but never produced them for officers.
Moyte initially denied taking any money, but she later recanted and said she took it on behalf of Zimmerman. An officer searched for, but could not find the Instagram account Moyte said was associated with Zimmerman and the threats.
Moyte also said Zimmerman worked for an Illinois investment corporation called Peak 6 Investments, though the officer could not find any connection between the company and a “Trisha Zimmerman” or the companies the fraudulent checks supposedly came from, according to court documents.