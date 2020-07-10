CHEYENNE – A local man pleaded not guilty to local drug manufacturing charges Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Antwan Tyson was charged with manufacturing or delivering controlled substances and other related charges. His case is scheduled for trial Oct. 19, along with co-defendants Dan Paul and Conielous Ronald Pittman.
Further details of his case weren’t available because the probable cause affidavit in the case was in a confidential file, and a redacted version wasn’t available.
Also heard Thursday in Laramie County District Court:
Nicole Anne Montano was released on her own recognizance from custody per Judge Catherine Rogers’ order. Montano had been in custody since April 2, 2019, due to a variety of procedural issues, new charges and a change of counsel.
Rogers released Montano so she can address her substance abuse issues and address pending charges she has in Albany County.
Montano was originally charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of interference with a peace officer, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and a traffic violation.
On April 2, 2019, Montano was driving on Interstate 80 eastbound, going over 100 miles per hour, when law enforcement tried to stop her vehicle, according to court documents. She continued to elude officers until she spun out and struck two Wyoming Highway Patrol cars.
During the crash, two troopers were injured, and several stolen goods, including a variety of electronics, were found in the car, according to court documents. The passenger of the car also had active warrants for their arrest.
Brian Charpentier was accused of violating his bond due to positive drug tests, but his defense attorney, Cody Jerabek, indicated the defense and state have come to an agreement to resolve the matter. Since the positive test, Charpentier has increased his drug testing and has continued to test negative.
For this reason, Jerabek said the state was willing to revoke and reinstate Charpentier’s bond.
Charpentier was originally charged with two counts of battery, two counts of unlawful contact and possession of a deadly weapon. On April 12, Charpentier allegedly was very drunk and kept grinding against a woman and tried to slap her butt multiple times, despite being told to stop by the woman, according to court documents.
Charpentier then got into a fight with a man who tried to restrain Charpentier from touching the woman, according to court documents. During the altercation, Charpentier grabbed a kitchen knife, but it was knocked from his hand before he had an opportunity to use it.