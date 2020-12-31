CHEYENNE – Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher reduced bond Wednesday for a man accused of stalking his ex-wife and repeatedly violating protection orders.
Kelly James Person’s attorney, Carol Serelson, argued that Person’s existing $250,000 cash bond was “quite excessive,” and that Person being in jail prevented her from properly representing him. Froelicher said Serelson’s inability to meet with Person for an adequate amount of time was not grounds for him to modify bond, but he agreed that the bond amount was excessive.
Froelicher reduced the amount to $25,000 cash and set the additional conditions that Person’s mental state and anger issues be evaluated should he leave jail, and that he must comply with any recommendations from an independent evaluator. Person is also required to meet with Serelson at pre-arranged times and only leave his residence for necessities. Froelicher stressed that Person is not to have any kind of contact with his ex-wife or their children under his bond conditions.
Person previously pleaded not guilty in October 2019 to the stalking charge and to an aggravated assault and battery charge in a different case, in which Person allegedly attempted to hit a vehicle driven by his ex-wife and occupied by their two children.
According to court documents:
From Aug. 10 through Sept. 12, 2019, Person violated a stalking order of protection for his ex-wife on numerous occasions. On Aug. 10, a man believed to be Person was caught on surveillance video pouring something into the woman’s gas tank while the vehicle was parked at her place of work, causing the vehicle to stop running. On Sept. 4, the woman reported Person had left a note on her vehicle, saying it was paid off. On Sept. 7, Person called the woman’s place of work and, when a host would not let Person talk to his ex-wife, he said: “She has 24 hours or else.”
On Sept. 10, the woman was driving in Cheyenne with the couple’s two young children when a white sedan began following their vehicle and, as she was making a turn, pulled up next to her at a high speed and swerved toward her, causing her to swerve and slam on the brakes to avoid being hit. Person parked the vehicle, and exited the driver’s side wearing a wig and a red beard. Person attempted to open the woman’s car doors to get to the children, but the doors were locked and Person returned to his vehicle. The woman told her son to call 911.
Person was later arrested on Sept. 12 by Cheyenne Police for the protection order violation. During an interview with officers, Person admitted to the incidents and to searching Google for his ex-wife’s updated contact information.
During an investigation, officers learned a judge had signed bond conditions Aug. 8 on the violation of a stalking protection order, requiring that Person have no contact with his ex-wife. After the interview, Person was served an order of protection, arrested and taken to the Laramie County jail.
On Sept. 17, 2019, Person posted bond and was released on conditions including that he not have contact with his ex-wife. On Sept. 23, the woman contacted a Cheyenne Police officer and forwarded text messages sent to her by Person and another unknown individual, some of which were threatening.
She also received multiple calls she said came from Person.
Also heard in district court Wednesday:
Devonne Jacob Pandullo pleaded not guilty to domestic battery (third offense). Froelicher set his trial for April 26.
According to court documents:
At 1:09 a.m. Aug. 17, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a domestic assault. The officer made contact with a woman who said Pandullo, her adult son, had been watching her children while she was at work. When she returned, she was talking with a friend and Pandullo on the residence’s front porch when Pandullo became loud and agitated because the woman said he could not drink any more alcohol.
Pandullo opened a beer and poured it on the woman’s head. When the woman tried to prevent Pandullo from going back into the house, he threw her down the front porch’s six stairs and then hit her on the mouth.
Kenneth Ray Potter Sr. pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to third-degree arson-bodily injury. Froelicher set his trial for April 26.
According to court documents:
At 10:19 a.m. May 5, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to Sands Motel, 1022 West Lincolnway, for a vandalism complaint. Earlier that morning, one of the motel’s owners, Chu Atkinson, noticed burnt debris on the sidewalk inches from the building.
Another of the motel’s owners, Kenneth Atkinson, then reviewed security camera footage, which showed a man sitting in a chair near the motel at 12:47 that morning. As the man sat in the chair, it went up in flames. Later, the man pushed a second chair toward the first chair, and the second chair also caught on fire.
At 1:33 a.m., a woman walked up and kicked one of the chairs, appearing to put out some of the flames. The woman appeared to sit down in one of the chairs and talk with the man.
The responding officer later met with the woman, who said she was returning to her motel room early that morning when the man called out to her. She asked the man, “What the hell are you doing?” The man said, “They refused me a room.” The woman asked, “What will the fire do?” The man responded: “I have no shoes, I’m cold and hungry, I just want a room.” The woman said he appeared to be “off.” Soon after, the woman gave the man her room key to take a shower while she put out the fire and threw away the chairs.
Chu Atkinson later found two burnt chairs near a Dumpster. The responding officer identified the man in the video as Potter.