CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man was sentenced Thursday morning to 12 to 18 months of incarceration for a 2016 car theft.
Lorenzo Simental, 25, was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher for stealing a car parked in a lot. The car was recovered with no damages.
He will serve his sentence concurrently with a homicide charge he faces in Colorado, where he allegedly stabbed a victim in 2016 during a fight that was meant to be between two girls after arguing on Facebook, according to the Denver Post.
Attorney Carol Serelson explained that Simental has been in the system since he was a juvenile, and he deals with a number of mental health issues.
“It’s important to know that Mr. Simental deals with, and has been dealing with several factors, that have given him a very hard life,” Serelson said.
Facing a 36-year prison sentence in Colorado, Froelicher wished Simental the best going forward.
“I know you have a long stint ahead of you in the Department of Corrections,” the judge said. “Hopefully, you benefit from that and get out someday and are a productive member of society.”
Also Thursday in Laramie County District Court:
A 23-year old Cheyenne man accused of aggravated assault and property destruction was denied a reduction in bond.
Yzail Gauna is facing charges stemming from a June 10 incident where he allegedly strangled a household member and prevented her from leaving the premises. As Cheyenne Police Department officers arrived on scene, they found Gauna leaving in his car.
The police turned on their overhead lights to pull Gauna over, but he fled, leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when he hit the tractor portion of a semi-truck. He then allegedly fled on foot and was later arrested.
In petitioning Froelicher for a reduction in bond, Ross McKelvy said Gauna isn’t a serious flight risk, noting that he turned himself in, and that Gauna would keep up a no-contact order with the victim.
On the other hand, assistant district attorney Rachel Berkness said she worried about the safety of Gauna’s victim if he were to be released. She noted calls Gauna made to the victim from the Laramie County Detention Center, where all inmate calls are recorded.
Berkness said in those calls, Gauna repeatedly asked the victim if she was cheating on him and said things like “Listen to me” and “Don’t talk back.” Berkness said he called the victim almost every day, if not multiple times a day.
“The woman is pregnant, due next month, and I’m very concerned about her safety,” Berkness said.
Judge Froelicher agreed, adding, “I don’t believe a reduction in bond is appropriate at this time.”
A New York man involved in a seizure of 55 pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80 entered a not guilty plea.
Amaduo Balde, 20, was pulled over Aug. 16, along with four other adults and one juvenile. A K9 unit was deployed to the scene, and three bags of marijuana totaling 55 pounds were seized from the car they were traveling in.
Once the driver was taken into custody, Balde and one other adult fled from Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers in the same vehicle. The troopers pursued the vehicle with the help of the Cheyenne Police Department, found the vehicle on South Greeley Highway and arrested the two individuals.
Balde faces charges of felony conspiracy, felony possession with intent to deliver, felony possession and misdemeanor interference.