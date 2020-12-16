CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery was sentenced Tuesday in Laramie County District Court.
Garold Jay Mauch was sentenced by Judge Catherine Rogers to three to five years in prison in one case and nine to 10 years in another, with the sentences to run consecutively. He was also ordered to pay a total of $68,840.96 in restitution, plus court fees.
As part of a plea agreement, Mauch pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery-serious bodily injury in a case from March 2019, and he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery-serious bodily injury in a case from April 2019.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the state agreed not to argue for more than nine to 10 years of incarceration, and a felony property destruction charge was dismissed. In exchange for the no contest plea, the state agreed not to argue for more than nine to 10 years of incarceration, the defense was free to argue that the sentences would run consecutively, and felony theft and misdemeanor property destruction charges were dismissed. The defense also could not argue for less than a four year prison sentence, and Mauch was required to pay restitution in both cases.
Summing up much of the defense’s argument before announcing Mauch’s sentence, Rogers referenced a previous incident with his mother and said of him: “You are an intelligent, well-spoken, empowered, respectful, perhaps even pleasant individual when you are your sober self, and that incident with your mother should have gotten your attention. That should have been all that it took for there to be no more victims in your life ... And not just a simple argument, not just, as you would characterize it, “inappropriate behavior”... Violent, horrific conduct, which led to life-threatening and life-altering results in both of your victims ... It was violent, it was angry, it was fueled by addiction and a resistance to addressing the addiction and the mental health issues that underly that addiction.”
Mauch’s mother, Nancy Hoburg, testified on her son’s behalf, calling him “the best person in the world” when he’s sober, and saying, “We need to be done with it now,” referring to Mauch’s year and a half behind bars.
According to court documents:
At 7:53 p.m. April 18, 2019, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a report of a woman who was wrapped in a blanket in the basement of a residence and had possibly been assaulted. Officers found the woman unconscious and alone in the residence. An examination at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center found that she had multiple lacerations, her eyes were “extremely swollen and bruised” and she was suspected to have broken facial bones, so she was admitted to the intensive care unit. After the woman regained consciousness, she told officers Mauch had punched her at least five times.
After officers obtained a search warrant for the residence, they found blood splatters in multiple rooms, as well as broken and displaced items and tufts of the woman’s hair. Many wet items were also found, like clothing and towels, which appeared to have been used to clean up blood or to have been placed on the woman’s bleeding wounds. Officers also found cleaning supplies near areas that seemed to have been cleaned, and items that had been moved in an attempt to hide blood. A wallet containing Mauch’s driver’s license was found in the area as well.
Mauch was arrested the following day, claiming that the woman attacked him first but not describing what he had done. He also said he was upset that the woman had let his dogs escape.
On April 22, 2019, a Cheyenne Police detective met with the woman, who said she didn’t remember the attack but that she remembered the day before. She said two of Mauch’s dogs had escaped after she let them outside, and that Mauch had become “livid.” She said she believed they looked for the dogs together.
A physician caring for the woman said her injuries were severe enough to be life-threatening. In addition to the injuries observed just after the attack, the woman had bruising and marks consistent with strangulation, multiple lacerations that required stitches, three chipped teeth and additional bruising and abrasions. She was required to have surgery, which included the removal and replacement of the facial bone around her orbital socket.
The person who called authorities upon finding the woman wrapped in the blanket said Mauch told them to “fix” her. A search warrant on Mauch’s phone found text messages he sent the reporting party on April 18, calling the woman “worthless” and saying she didn’t care enough to help him find his dog, and telling the reporting party that they needed to come help the woman, saying “I promise I won’t hurt you” and “Please don’t call the cops yet”.
Mauch later fled the scene in the woman’s car. Mauch was also accused of destroying the woman’s cell phone while fleeing.
About 5:20 p.m. March 26, 2019, a Laramie County Sheriff’s sergeant and deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Mauch’s father reported that Mauch had become angry with him for letting his dogs outside without supervision. The two yelled at one another until Mauch pushed the man with two hands, causing the man to fall to the ground. Mauch then stood over him and yelled in his face.
The man later said he felt “tremendous pain” in his right hip and was found to have a broken right femur, which required surgery to have a pin and plate placed.
The man’s wife and Mauch’s mother, Nancy Hoburg, heard yelling from outside and found her husband on the floor, screaming in pain. Hoburg told Mauch to help her get the man into a chair, and then told Mauch to leave and not return. Mauch left the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was later arrested and taken to the Laramie County jail. He was not interviewed “due to his intoxication level.”
Heard in district court Monday:
Kaelin Thompson was sentenced to three years supervised probation by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell. The sentence was part of a plea agreement that included deferred prosecution for an original charge of felonious restraint.
District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove argued that the sentence appropriate because it was Thompson’s his first offense, and because he was only 19 years old at the time of the incident.
According to court documents:
On Feb. 27, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call about a prior physical disturbance. On Feb. 22, Thompson and his mother were in a verbal argument, during which Thompson tried to pick his mother up off the floor, and she punched him in response. The two began wrestling on the couch and on the floor. Thompson then tried to restrain his mother by sitting on her and pinning her arms down, fracturing the woman’s ribs and bruising her right arm.