CHEYENNE – A man convicted of recording his ex-girlfriend using methamphetamine in front of his infant child was sentenced Monday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Christopher Worgull-Cussimanio was found guilty in November 2019 after a jury trial of child endangering around methamphetamine. Judge Cathrine Rogers sentenced him to 18 to 36 months in prison, suspended for three years of supervised probation.
Worgull-Cussimanio had tried to send an anonymous video of his ex-girlfriend, Jade Campbell, using methamphetamine in front of their child to law enforcement. Campbell was previously sentenced for her part in the incident.
Rogers previously voiced concerns over Worgull-Cussimanio due to outstanding warrants he had out of Utah, but upon Monday’s sentencing hearing, the warrants were recalled. Prior to his sentencing, Worgull-Cussimanio also completed an anger management class and had been successfully completing his drug testing requirements.
Defense attorney David Westling said Worgull-Cussimanio has demonstrated some kind of attempt to do the right thing since he’s been involved in the case. He also said Worgull-Cussimanio is expecting a child with his fiancé.
Worgull-Cussimanio said he wanted to apologize to the court for the hassle of his case, adding he has been working to get his life straight.
Prosecuting attorney Rachel Berkness said this is only Worgull-Cussimanio’s first felony case because a previous felony was dismissed by the state as part of a plea agreement, and the state is concerned about the previous case because it allegedly involved violence against a pregnant woman.
Rogers said this is the first she’s heard of this case, and she finds it alarming that the state would bring this up at Worgull-Cussimanio’s sentencing. She said if the state elects not to pursue charges, then those charges can’t be held against him during sentencing.
Furthermore, Rogers said people are charged all the time, but the court considers those charges when they are convictions. She added the court couldn’t disagree more with the state’s argument that the past charges should be brought up at his sentencing.
Also in District Court on Monday:
Christopher Lathrop was sentenced to five to seven years in prison for aggravated burglary, three to five years in prison for burglary, 12 to 18 months in prison for failure to register as a sex offender, five to seven years in prison for felony theft and five to seven years in prison for felony theft. These charges span four separate case dockets and will be served consecutively.
Defense attorney Ross McKelvey said when he interacts with Lathrop, it’s not the same person he reads about in his case file, and Lathrop told the court he knows he has a criminal history, but he’s been working to better himself.
He said he was a closet drug-user, and has now gotten help for his addiction. He said it took a long time for him to be honest with himself.
For the aggravated burglary charge, in August 2017, Lathrop was found guilty of using bolt cutters to steal belongings from a storage unit at American Storage. During the crime, he also had a gun in his possession.
When officers were able to identify Lathrop from surveillance footage of the storage unit, they noted he was a sex offender and wasn't allowed to have a firearm.
Previous to this crime, Berkness said Lathrop had been convicted of seven felonies.